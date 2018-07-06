Back to the Future Reunion in Toronto

Fan Expo Canada will be ground zero for an epic ‘Back to the Future’ reunion.

Happening August 31st at Metro Toronto Convention Centre where you can spend An Evening with the cast of Back to the Future. Michael J. Fox will be joined by Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson.

This rare reunion includes a very special presentation, autograph signings and Photo Ops

with the entire cast. So, switch your time circuits on and ready your Flux Capacitor…

because this is going to be… heavy!

It was 33 years ago this week when Marty McFly jumped into the DeLorean with Doc…