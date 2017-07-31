Bad Guys Make Off With Meats and Dog Food In Separate Thefts

Barrie Police passed on a few wanted posters for you to look at, after a pair of thefts recently. First one was on July 23rd; police say a dude packed up plenty of meats from the Bayfield St. Loblaws, then hoofed it. The suspect is described as:

Male

white

55-60 years of age

Heavy build

5″8′

Bald

Wearing a black t-shirt and jeans and was carrying reusable grocery bag.

Next up, just this past Saturday, cops say a suspect walked into a Mac’s Convenience on Bayfield and Wellington, then walked out with a few cans of dog food. He is described as: