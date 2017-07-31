Listen Live

Bad Guys Make Off With Meats and Dog Food In Separate Thefts

Suspects Caught on Camera

By News

Barrie Police passed on a few wanted posters for you to look at, after a pair of thefts recently. First one was on July 23rd; police say a dude packed up plenty of meats from the Bayfield St. Loblaws, then hoofed it. Suspect Sought Following Theft at LoblawsThe suspect is described as:

  • Male
  • white
  • 55-60 years of age
  • Heavy build
  • 5″8′
  • Bald
  • Wearing a black t-shirt and jeans and was carrying reusable grocery bag.

Next up, just this past Saturday, cops say a suspect walked into a Mac’s Convenience on Bayfield and Wellington, then walked out with a few cans of dog food. He is described as:

  • Male
  • white
  • Approximately 6” tall
  • 200 lbs
  • Wearing a black ball cap, black t-shirt, blue shorts and carrying a black backpack
  • Tattoos with a large tattoo on his left forearm

Suspect Stole Dog Food and Canned Goods

