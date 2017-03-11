Bad Memories Be Gone….Literally

Do you have a memory you can’t shake but would like to forget? Maybe you can. Researchers at The Hospital For Sick Children in Toronto say they have found a way to target, then delete, fear-based memories. They say each memory is held by a unique combination of cells in the brain; that they’ve been able to use a genetic trick to kill, since the have been isolated. The technique has been successful in lab mice. It might one day be helpful to humans suffering with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Click here for more on this story.

image: Global Panoram via Flickr