Bandit Wore Balaclava During Armed Robbery
Knife Used In Early Morning Robbery
Barrie Police say an armed robber went the route of a balaclava, but they’re still hoping you might recognize him. A photo on our news page, of the suspect police say went into a Cundles Rd convenience store with a folding knife around 2:30 this morning, leaving with some cash. The store clerk wasn’t hurt. The suspect is described as:
- Male, white
- Thin build
- Carrying a folding knife
- Wearing a black balaclava, black jacket, grey pants (similar to long johns) and black running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.