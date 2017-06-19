Listen Live

Bandit Wore Balaclava During Armed Robbery

Knife Used In Early Morning Robbery

Barrie Police say an armed robber went the route of a balaclava, but they’re still hoping you might recognize him. A photo on our news page, of the suspect police say went into a Cundles Rd convenience store with a folding knife around 2:30 this morning, leaving with some cash. The store clerk wasn’t hurt. The suspect is described as:

  • Male, white
  • Thin build
  • Carrying a folding knife
  • Wearing a black balaclava, black jacket, grey pants (similar to long johns) and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

