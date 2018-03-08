Bank Of Canada Unveils New $10 Banknote Featuring Viola Desmond

The Bank of Canada has unveiled its new $10 banknote, which features civil rights icon Viola Desmond. It’s the first bill in this country to feature a non-royal woman and the first time a black person has graced our currency.

The new banknote was presented in a ceremony in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on International Women’s Day. Have a look at the new $10 bill below.

Desmond famously refused to leave the whites-only section of a New Glasgow, Nova Scotia movie theatre on Nov. 8, 1946. Desmond was subsequently arrested and spent the evening in prison. The province of Nova Scotia finally issued a formal apology and a pardon for the incident in 2010.