Barrie Area Transit Getting Two Mil From Provincial Gas Tax Fund

Over $357 Million Being Divided Among Municipalities

By News

Queen’s Park is freeing up more gas tax money to municipalities to enhance public transit. New buses perhaps, new routes, extending hours of service. Barrie and Essa will share more than two million dollars, Bradford gets 171 thousand, Collingwood just over 300 thousand, and Wasaga Beach 191 grand. Several more communities in Simcoe County and Muskoka will be getting cash as well, while 99 communities across the province will receive a chunk of the $357 million bucks generated from gas taxes. The full list can be seen here.

