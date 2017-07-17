Barrie Athletic Club, 565 Bryne Drive, Barrie

Saturday June 17th

11am to 2pm

Georgian Martial Arts Academy (GMAA) Open House & Fundraiser in Support of Candlelighters Courageous Cancer Kids: on Saturday June 17th from 11am until 2pm (RAIN or SHINE), BAC’s Georgian Martial Arts Academy will host their 1st Annual Open House & Fundraiser in support of Candlelighters Courageous Cancer Kids (Simcoe).

Candlelighters Simcoe “empower families on their childhood cancer journey lighting the way by providing hope, support and education.”

The day will include Karate & Kickboxing demos in the parking lot, inflatable squash court plus other fun activities, freezies for the kids, facility tours, vendors, raffle/prizes, and FREE BBQ (cash donations will be accepted). Everyone is welcome so invite your family, friends, neighbours…

Prizes & Donations from the Following Sponsors/Supporters: Action First Aid, Bagel World, Barrie Water Sports, Candlelighters Simcoe, CRS, Maxx Meats, Muskoka Blue, Orr Lake Golf Club, Real Clean/Clean Conscience, Supplement King, Murray St.Onge Golf Academy