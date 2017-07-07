Barrie Baycats extend their win streak to 21-0

The Barrie Baycats extend their unbeaten streak to 21-0 with a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 12th inning. The Baycats mounted a big comeback in the ninth inning to force extra innings. They were trailing 6-3 going into the final inning and rallied with run from a wild pitch and a Kevin Atkinson double to tie the game.

Branfy Infante scored for the home team to win the game off a Maple Leafs error in the bottom of the 12th.

At the @IBLBaycats game score 2-0 Barrie let’s make the 20-0 season 21-0 pic.twitter.com/HsCobZ8UtU — Ian (@Ian_locke5) July 7, 2017

The Baycats play a tough double-header on Sunday against the London Majors starting at 1:00pm. The last contest between London-Barrie was a tight 1-0 victory in the ninth inning for Barrie.