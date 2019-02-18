We are doing it again!

Barrie BounceFest is back on Monday Feb 18th. This Family Day we will fill up the Barrie Sports Dome with inflatables and games. Kids can enjoy all the fun and help a worthy cause.

ALL of the proceeds are being donated to Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada.

We are scheduling two sessions for the day 10:00-12:30 and 1:00pm-3:30pm.

Admission is $10/child 2 years and older (adults are free), and this includes unlimited play on all of the inflatables.

Follow us on Facebook for more information https://www.facebook.com/events/1264776453671197/