Barrie Boy Running From Barrie To Ottawa For Kids’ Mental Health

Zach Is An Inspiration!

By Local

Zach is just 12 years old, from Barrie, and he’s determined to make kids’ mental health needs a priority.

He’s been talking about running across Canada like Terry Fox for over two years and this summer it’s finally happening.

He’ll be running from Barrie to Ottawa to raise awareness and funds for youth mental health Aug. 13 to Sept. 10. Proceeds will go directly to the RVH Youth Mental Health Program.

Go Zach!

To donate and find out more, click here.

Main Image via Zach Makes Tracks

