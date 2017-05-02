Barrie Business B&E

Someone used an old fashioned crow bar to break into a Barrie business. Barrie Police say someone pried open the front door of a business, sometime overnight Sunday to Monday, breaking a glass window in the process. The office was rummaged through, and a petty cash box taken. Police think a black sedan served as a getaway vehicle, but are still reviewing surveillance tapes. If you have any info, get in touch with Constable White of the Barrie Police Service at (705)725-7025, ext.2597, or via email at lwhite@barriepolice.ca