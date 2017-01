A Tiffin St. business fire has been deemed a case of arson. Fire crews got the call to a blaze at Triple M Metals around 11:30 yesterday morning, arriving to find a piece of heavy equipment on fire. Once it was out, investigators found evidence of tampering in the vehicle, as well as a few others in the lot, suggesting someone tried to set them all on fire. Anyone with information on this one, give Barrie Police a call.