Barrie Chamber Of Commerce Finds New Leader

The Barrie Chamber of Commerce has found a new Executive Director. Richard Lancaster-Brooks, a professional engineer and management consultant, will take reins as of November 1. He has worked and volunteered in government, the non-profit, and the private sectors with great success; as an entrepreneur provided management consulting services; and as a Junior Chamber International member travelled to 57 countries around the world.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to add value to our members while promoting business growth in Barrie and the surrounding area,” he said. “I am looking forward to generating value for our current membership, while also leading a drive for new members in 2018. I believe passionately in the Chamber and its capacity to enhance the local economy. I’m confident the Barrie Chamber of Commerce will continue to grow and exceed the expectations of our membership in the coming years.”

“We are delighted to have an executive of Mr Lancaster-Brooks’ stature and experience to lead our Chamber; he has exciting ideas that will challenge and shape the Chamber in the future so that it will surpass the expectations of its members and the community,” said Patricia Dent, President of the Board.