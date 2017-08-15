Barrie Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

GOLF TOURNAMENT

Come out for some fun in the sun with your fellow Chamber members! Our tournament is one of our most popular annual events and it’s no surprise, it doesn’t get much better than a quality day of networking, fresh air, and delicious food!

DATE: Tuesday, August 15th, 2017

TIME: 9:00am Registration, 9:45am Call to Carts, 10:00am Tee-off

VENUE: Tangle Creek Golf & Country Club, 4730 Sideroad 25, RR 3, Thornton, ON

PRICE: $140/player*, $560/foursome*, $200/hole sponsorship – or only $150 if purchased with a foursome!!

To register click HERE