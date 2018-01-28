Barrie City Hall Expected to Pass Budget

Barrie City Hall is expected to pass this year’s budget at the regular Monday night meeting. The 2018 Operating and Capital budget comes with a 2.75 per cent increase, balancing out to about $114 more a year on the average Barrie home. But that may change last minute, as the process does allow for councillors to propose amendments to the budget before it is finally voted on. Few amendments were proposed during the first round last Monday, and the budget has been called a “fat-free” one with little to trim.