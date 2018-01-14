Barrie City Hall Preview

The public budgetary process begins in earnest at Barrie City Hall Monday night. Three presentations are on the agenda, with the Barrie Public Library up first. It is expected to be asking the city to include in the municipal budget around 297-thousand dollars to fund the libraries in town. That is a nearly 4 per cent increase over last year. A drop in the well compared to what the Barrie Police service says is required to fund law enforcement in town. The police budget calls for over $51 million in municipal funding. The County of Simcoe will be last to the podium on Monday, with a total operating and capital budget of around 20.5 million, nearly 1.5 mil less than the ask last year. It’s early in the process yet; council are expected to whittle down these and other budgetary requests before a final budget is put to paper.