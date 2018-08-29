Barrie Colts back in action for training camp
Home Opener Thursday September 20th against the Owen Sound Attack
Training camp for the Barrie Colts continued today at the Barrie Molson Centre. The scrimmage games held over the last two days will give coaching staff a better idea of who will make the cut towards the annual Blue and White game that takes place tomorrow (Thursday August 30th) at 7:00PM.
The pre-season exhibition schedule will kick off Friday in Niagara. Collingwood will host a pre-season game at the Eddie Bush Memorial Arena on September 4th against the Sudbury Wolves at 6:00PM
@OHLBarrieColts were back on the ice today for their annual training camp. Cuts are being made to bring the roster down to two teams for tomorrow nights Blue & White game. Puck drops at 7pm at the BMC. Admission is free to all! pic.twitter.com/eCXm1ahzjA
— 107.5 KOOL FM (@KoolFMBarrie) August 29, 2018