Barrie Colts back in action for training camp

Home Opener Thursday September 20th against the Owen Sound Attack

Training camp for the Barrie Colts continued today at the Barrie Molson Centre. The scrimmage games held over the last two days will give coaching staff a better idea of who will make the cut towards the annual Blue and White game that takes place tomorrow (Thursday August 30th) at 7:00PM.

The pre-season exhibition schedule will kick off Friday in Niagara. Collingwood will host a pre-season game at the Eddie Bush Memorial Arena on September 4th against the Sudbury Wolves at 6:00PM

 

 

