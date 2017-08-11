Barrie Colts’ Mascots Have Competition!
#HerotheHedgehog Has Got The Moves
The Barrie Colts have two pretty cool mascots: Charlie Horse and Charlie Colt.
At Kool FM, we LOVE our hometown mascots. But what if we told you that these two mascots had competition from across the pond? I’m not horsin’ around.
Hero the Hedgehog, the official mascot of the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, England has had crowds in stitches for the past week. His list of skills includes:
Somersaults. So. Many. Somersaults.
OOOF! That’s got to hurt! Could Hero the Hedgehog be the unsung star of @IAAFWorldChamps #London2017? pic.twitter.com/tfEF0fGIxc
— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) August 9, 2017
Holding Signs. And Tripping.
One of my favourite things about #IAAFworlds2017 #herothehedgehog !! classic strop off from him.. #BeTheNext pic.twitter.com/POmt0hDrbv
— Bev Burton (@BevKillerB) August 9, 2017
Slip N’ Slide Extreme.
This is Hero’s world. We’re all just living in it. #BeTheNext #HEROtheHedgehog pic.twitter.com/j1RDO9YTga
— IAAF World Champs (@IAAFWorldChamps) August 9, 2017
The Balance Beam.
#IAAF #IAAF2017 #herothehedgehog mascott up to mischief again. Ooofff!!! pic.twitter.com/gNhfV2jE7I
— Andy Whiteley (@andywhiteley3d) August 8, 2017
Helping Catering Out.
Stay focused @WightmanGeoff ☕️ #BeTheNext caterer #HEROthehedgehog 🙈 pic.twitter.com/aQQqmxD86j
— IAAF World Champs (@IAAFWorldChamps) August 10, 2017
Now, the Barrie Colts pre-season opener is Monday, September 4th against the Owen Sound Attack, so our two beloved mascots have a few weeks to prepare themselves for competition.
Do you have funny video of Charlie Horse or Charlie Colt? Share them on social media!