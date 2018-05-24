Barrie Cops Dishing It Out In Support of Special Olympics

Looks like Barrie’s finest will be serving you dinner, and protecting your leftovers. The 2018 Cops and Cowboys event at Lonestar Bar and Grill in Barrie’s south end has police shadowing servers and providing food, with 100% of the tips collected going towards Barrie Special Olympics Athletes. The funds will be used to assist with training, facilities, equipment, and travel to name a few expenses. Lunch at 11:30, being served until 2:00, with dinner from 5:00 to 9:00 this evening.