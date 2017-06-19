Barrie Council Changes Stance on Filling Ward Six Seat

It took some time, but City Hall has made up its mind on filling a vacant council seat. When it came time to ratify last week’s decision to fill the vacant Ward 6 council seat via by-election, a motion came up to fill it instead through appointment. Councillor Barry Ward wasn’t around for last week’s 5-4 vote in favour of by-election, but was first to speak at the ratification stage, proposing the appointment instead. Much debate later, and some minds were changed. Council voted 6 to 4 in favour of appointing someone to the seat. Mayor Jeff Lehman pointed out many Barrie residents got involved and expressed opinion on this one, adding emails to his office were 5-1 in favour of appointment.