Barrie Farmers Market at City Hall

Stop by the Barrie Farmers’ Market inside City Hall and enjoy the holiday cheer! Saturday mornings are your chance to support local this holiday season. Stock up on the best local food and pick up unique, handmade gifts for friends and family. Every Saturday in December there are prize draws for baskets worth more than $340 each, live music from talented local artists, and kids crafts. And on December 22 enjoy a Market Christmas Party with free cider and cookies. Details are available at https://www.facebook.com/events/1776235552498431/