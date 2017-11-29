Listen Live

Barrie Food Bank Kicking off Holiday Food Drive

Festive Drive Will Keep The Food Bank Going Until the Spring

The Barrie Food Bank is getting into the festive spirit today, by launching the annual Christmas Food Drive. But wait, you’re saying, the food bank had a drive before thanksgiving that was supposed to last through the holidays! You’re right, it did.

That’s Food Bank Executive Director Peter Sundborg, who added there isn’t any specific food items needed this year, just double up on your next grocery shopping trip.

Donations can be made in most grocery stores, just look for the Food Bank logo. Or you can made your donation in person.

