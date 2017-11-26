Barrie Girl Missing

Barrie Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Bianca, a 13 year old, F/W, 5’6”, 170lbs, fair complexion, Medium Length Hair, Hazel eyes. Last seen wearing: Grey sweater, black & Purple checkered coat, black tights, black boots. She was last seen at Innisdale High School on 24th Nov. 2017 at 5:24 pm.

Anyone with information on Bianca’s whereabouts is asked to contact Barrie Police at (705)725-7025.