Barrie GO Transit Service Expansion on Track

t’s not exactly shovels in the ground, but plans are in place for all-day, two way GO train service along the Barrie Line. Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca was at the South Barrie GO Station this morning to announce they’re looking for a qualified partner to start construction on a second Barrie line to allow for two way transit, something he says Barrie really needs.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman says, once this proposal is complete, it’ll be great for Barrie commuters.

Today’s announcement included an expansion to the Barrie South GO Train parking lot, along with bridge and signal upgrades along the corridor.