Barrie Helping to Mark Vimy Ridge Centennial
Mayor, Delegation, To Donate Bronze Statue in France
Barrie will help mark the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. Mayor Jeff Lehman will be joined by a group of Barrie residents in travelling to Arras, France, along with a life-sized bronze statue to be donated to the Vimy Foundation. The statue of the soldier will be presented during a larger commemoration of the Battle of Vimy Ridge on April 9th at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in the northern tip of France.