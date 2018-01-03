Listen Live

Barrie Housing Prices Increased Over Twenty Per Cent in 2017

Price Increase Coupled With Sales Decrease

Barrie’s realtors say 2017 saw steady housing price increases, while sales continued to drop.  The Barrie and District Association of Realtors has run the numbers for last year and the year prior and have noted a 21% increase in the average Barrie home. “After a fast, busy start, things leveled off in our market for 2017,” says Geoff Halford, 2018 BDAR President. “The main story was the drop in sales over the year. For example, in March 2017, there were 285 detached houses in Barrie sold. In May, there were only 193 houses sold. The year‐over‐year sales dropped as well. In June 2016, we had 246 detached houses sold in Barrie. But in June 2017, that number was only 132.”

