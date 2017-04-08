Listen Live

Barrie Man Arrested After Making Himself Comfortable In Neighbour’s Home

Barrie resident returns home to find unwanted guest in the bedroom

By News

Talk about overstaying your welcome. Barrie Police arrested a man early Saturday morning after he made himself comfortable in his neighbour’s apartment. Seems he entered the unit late Friday night and began using cocaine and watching movies on his phone while relaxing on the owner’s bed. The homeowner came home to find the man, and demanded he leave. The man refused, and the homeowner called police, who arrested the man. A 46 year old has been charged with being Unlawfully in a Dwelling House, Mischief Under $5000 and Breach of Probation.

