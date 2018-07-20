Barrie man arrested in spot check

A 45 year old Barrie man is due for a bail hearing after being taken in following a spot check. The routine RIDE stop pulled over a vehicle 10:00pm Thursday. The suspect was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The bag beside the driver contained over 17g of marijuana, a scale and over $500. Also located in the vehicle were three more large bags of suspected marijuana bringing the total seized amount to 551 grams. The driver was additionally charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.