Barrie man faces charges after Highway 89 crash

A 22 year old from Barrie has a court date in his future. He’s facing charges of driving while impaired and driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood. The OPP responded to the single vehicle crash late Saturday morning on Highway 89, near Concession Road 5 in Adjala-Tosorontio Township. The man had his licence suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for 7. He’s due in a Bradford court.