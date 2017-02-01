Barrie Man Survives Fentanyl Overdose

Another fentanyl overdose in Barrie. Just before 5:00 Tuesday morning, paramedics were called to a Little Ave. home with reports of an overdose. They arrived to find a 27-year-old man without vital signs, who was revived by the same anti-opioid drug we told you about earlier this week. He was then taken to RVH for treatment. Meanwhile, Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka is offering a thousand dollar reward all this month and next for information leading to the seizure of fentanyl, and the arrest of those trafficking in it.