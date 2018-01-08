“Barrie Molson Centre” Days Are Numbered

Barrie’s south end arena will have a new name by this time next year. The naming rights on the Barrie Molson Centre are set to expire as of the end of 2018, and City Hall Monday night began the process of finding a new name. City staff will start looking for anyone interested in purchasing the naming rights. An estimated value of $150,000 to $200,000 for a ten to fifteen-year agreement has been tossed out. Coors Molson earlier this year turned down the chance of renewing the naming rights on the south end facility, after holding it for the last 25 years. The naming rights were given in exchange for 9 acres of south Barrie land back in 1994, as part of an agreement then valued at a million dollars.