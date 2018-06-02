Barrie Native Friendship Centre 29th Annual Pow Wow: “Honouring our Founders”

In partnership with the City of Barrie, the Barrie Native Friendship Centre is pleased to the present its 29th annual Pow Wow on Saturday, June 2-3, 2018 at Red Storey Field (formerly the old Central High School football field) gates open at 10:30 am. Grand Entry on Saturday at 12pm and 7pm. Saturday feast at 5:30pm. Grand Entry on Sunday at 12pm. The 2018 BNFC Pow Wow Host Drum is Crazy Spirit. Head Dancers are Lorne Pawis and Kaylyn Kewageshig. Head Youth Dancers are Theland Kicknosway, Lana Smith-Worthington and Shanae Jaimeson.

“Pow Wow is an opportunity to showcase Indigenous cultural pride, respect and wellness for all ages in an inclusive setting. The event is an occasion to visit with family and friends and celebrate Canada’s Indigenous heritage while also creating an opportunity to share Indigenous cultural knowledge with non-Indigenous visitors and participants.”

The BNFC has been serving the City of Barrie for 30 years, this year we are excited to partner with the City of Barrie as part of the Celebrate Barrie community festival. As proud members of the local community we welcome the opportunity to host the public at our event and showcase traditional Indigenous Drumming, singing and dance. Come out to hear the Big Drum and see dancers dressed in colourful traditional regalia. This year we are featuring a Hoop Dance special during our Pow Wow and there will be prizes for the top three Hoop Dancers. Absolutely no Drugs or alcohol is permitted on the Pow Wow grounds. Although we love out four-legged family, due to cultural reasons no animals (with the exception of service animals) are allowed to enter the grounds. Admission is only $5.00 per day. Children under 5 are free. Food donations benefit the BNFC Hunger to Hope Food Locker that serves anyone who experiences food insecurity in Barrie.

