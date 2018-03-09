Barrie, Orillia among Ontario’s best for real estate investment

Barrie is one of the top 5 cities in our province for Real Estate Investment. In a report developed by the Real Estate Investment Network, Barrie is fourth among Ontario locales best suited to put money into properties. Orillia also made the list at number 9; The communities were selected based on 36 market and economic factors, including housing starts and home prices. The report concludes Orillia’s housing starts grew 110% from 2016 to 2017 and prices have consistently increased since 2015.