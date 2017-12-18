Barrie Parking Passes Are In The Mail

Christmas cards aren’t the only reason you’ll want to go to the mailbox this week, especially since the City of Barrie started sending out this year’s parking passes. The Resident Waterfront Parking Passes are being sent out all this week; each household gets two, and allows for the parking at the lots and on street spots listed on the pass. Non-Barrie residents can scoop one up for ninety bucks. City says the 2018 community information and waste reduction calendars are also coming in the mail this week.