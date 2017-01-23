Barrie Planning Canada’s Birthday Party

Barrie City Hall is planning for a big birthday party. As part of Canada’s 150th anniversary, the City of Barrie Monday night approved a host of special events to mark the occasion, under the name “Illuminate Barrie.” Everything goes down on Labour Day weekend, and will include events normally found during Celebrate Barrie. The annual festival is being moved to Labour Day weekend instead of the traditional first weekend in June to not only join in the merriment, but also because the festival’s usual site will be under construction in June. Illuminate Barrie will also feature two days’ worth of fireworks set to music, a European-style circus, and public art installations, with more planning in the works.