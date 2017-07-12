Listen Live

Barrie Police Arrest Woman Stealing From Unlocked Cars

29-year-old Barrie woman caught red handed

By News

Remember to lock those car doors! Police in Barrie say they arrested 29-year-old woman, after she was caught rummaging through unlocked cars. They say she was in the area of William Way and Big Bay Point Road early Tuesday morning around 4am, when they got the call. She tried to make a run for it but ended up getting caught on a fence and arrested. Shes been charged with Theft Under $5000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and Trespassing at Night.

Related posts

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

Wandering Child Prompts Reminder From Police

Seven Billion Dollar Shot In The Arm Benefiting Local Health Centres

Update: Charges Laid After Pet Store Robbery In Barrie

Former Councillor Steve Trotter Back At The Table

Officer Bitten By Dog, New Tecumseth Man Charged With Assault

Drunk or Suspended Driving Charges Laid Through South Simcoe

Jet Skier Charged With Not Having a Spotter

Parking Lot Dispute Leads To Damaged Van