Barrie Police Cruiser Stolen While Officers Investigate Break-In

Barrie Police used GPS to track a police cruiser stolen during a break-in investigation early this morning at Canadian Tire on Mapleview Drive. The cruiser was located on Innisfil Beach Road near Industrial Parkway. Canine crews from Barrie Police and South Simcoe Police located one suspect, two remain at large. Police say three people were in the process of stealing TVs from the store. They bolted when police arrived. Police gave chase. One of the suspects doubling back and taking the cruiser.