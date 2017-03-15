Barrie Police Had a Ways To Go To Make a Drug Dealing Arrest

An overdose in east Barrie has lead to the arrest of an Owen Sound woman and her son. When police responded to reports of an OD at a Penetanguishene Rd home Saturday, they claim to have found Fentanyl patches with a lot number clearly visible. That same lot number lead police to raid an Owen Sound home Monday, after which police say a 54-year-old woman and her 26-year-old son have been charged. Mom and son will answer to Trafficking charges in Barrie court.