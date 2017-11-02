Barrie Police Investigating Claims Of Candy Tampering

Did you check your kids Hallowe’en candy after they got home from trick or treating Tuesday evening? Good. Now check it again. Barrie Police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy reported finding an unknown pill in his haul, inside an individually wrapped cherry-flavoured Tootsie Roll. The lad was going door-to-door in the Cundles Road area, near Emma King Elementary. Police are sending the candy off for forensic examination, and ask anyone with information to contact Sergeant Berriault of the Barrie Police Service Criminal Investigation Services at 705-725-7025, ext.2518 or, dberriault@barriepolice.ca or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com