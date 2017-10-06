Barrie Police Launch Report a Bully Button
Anonymous Online Bully Reporting Tool
A new tool from Barrie Police to help combat bullying. Officially launching today, a Report a Bully button on the Barrie Police website. It’s an anonymous process, which is key, so says Constable Dee Dallaire.
She adds it should provide peace of mind for a student that really needs it.
After you’ve reported a bully, then what happens?
Constable Dallaire adds you don’t need to be the one being bullied to be the one to report a bully.