Barrie Police Looking For Car Theft Suspect Allegedly Using Stolen Credit Card

Car broken into on Napier Street

By News

Barrie Police are hoping someone can help them identify a man who they say broke into a car this week, and has been using the credit card he stole from it. They say it happened  early Tuesday morning on Napier street. They believe the suspect went on to use a stolen card at three different locations within walking distance of each other between 5:10am and 5:23am. Investigators have provided us with a picture of the suspect, anyone with info is asked to contact Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2788 or email at asingh@barriepolice.ca.

