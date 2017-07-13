Barrie Police Looking For Cell Phone Snatcher

Barrie Police are looking for a guy they say stole a cell phone last week, from a Mac’s Convince Store. They say a female customer left her phone on a shelf in the store, and a different customer took the opportunity to scoop it up. Hes described as white between 50-55 years old, with a goatee and glasses. Investigators were able to pull a photo of the man from security camera. Anyone with info is asked to contact Barrie Police at 705-725-7025.