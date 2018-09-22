Listen Live

Barrie Police Make Arrest In Downtown Stabbing

32 year old man injured

Sep 22 PM

Barrie Police have charged a 23-year-old Barrie man in a stabbing last night downtown.

Police say the suspect and the victim, a 32-year-old man who suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries, were known to each other.

The attack took place near Clapperton and Worsley Streets; the victim was found near Clapperton and Collier Streets

The suspect was arrested near Toronto and Dunlop Streets.

Charges include Aggravated Assault, Robbery and Failing To Comply With Probation

Sep 22 AM

Barrie Police say a stabbing Friday night in the downtown area appears to have been a targetted attack.

The victim, a 32-year-old man found near Collier and Clapperton Streets, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

An arrest has yet to be made.

Anyone with information that could be helpful in this investigation is urged to call Barrie Police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

