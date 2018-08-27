Listen Live

Barrie Police Officer Facing Fraud Charge

Eleven-Year Veteran Suspended With Pay

By News

An eleven-year veteran of the Barrie Police Service is facing criminal charges.

The constable has been charged with Fraud Over $5,000 in connection to an incident said to have occured between January 2016 and 2017. The officer was off-duty at the time of the occurence.

“We hold our members to the highest standards and accountability. These allegations have been investigated and are now before the court. Our sworn and civilian members continue to provide professional and quality service, as we are committed to our community,” said Chief Kimberley Greenwood.

The officer has been suspended with pay.

Related posts

Linx Transit Service Launches, Now Connecting Midland area to Barrie

Fire At Veterinary Clinic Confined to Porch But Caused Costly Damage

Police And Fire Marshall Looking for Cause of Destructive Tay Township Fire

New moon on Monday

UPDATE: Speeding Drivers A Concern As School Year Set To Begin

Simcoe County Sports Update

Essa Fire Chief Sounds Alarm On Kitchen Fires

U.S. Senator John McCain Has Died At Age 81

Explosion closes road in Bracebridge