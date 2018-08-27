Barrie Police Officer Facing Fraud Charge
Eleven-Year Veteran Suspended With Pay
An eleven-year veteran of the Barrie Police Service is facing criminal charges.
The constable has been charged with Fraud Over $5,000 in connection to an incident said to have occured between January 2016 and 2017. The officer was off-duty at the time of the occurence.
“We hold our members to the highest standards and accountability. These allegations have been investigated and are now before the court. Our sworn and civilian members continue to provide professional and quality service, as we are committed to our community,” said Chief Kimberley Greenwood.
The officer has been suspended with pay.