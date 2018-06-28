Barrie Police Officer Suspended Over Domestic Assault Allegations

A 10-year veteran of the Barrie Police Service has been suspended with pay, after being charged with domestic assault. The Barrie Police Service won’t comment further, other than to say the alleged incident took place while the officer was off duty in 2016, while the chief adds this is not indicative of the Service as a whole. “These allegations are not reflective of our membership.” says Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood, “Our sworn and civilian members continue to deliver quality service to our community.” The OPP have been called in to investigate the incident.