Barrie Police Seeking Fail To Remain Driver

Made contact with tractor trailer on Dunlop Street

Barrie Police are looking for a fail to remain driver who pulled out to pass a tractor trailer yesterday in the work zone on Dunlop near Tiffin, clipping the big rig as it passed. It happened around 1:45pm. The suspect vehicle is a silver pick-up truck – similar to a F-150 – it was hauling a red wood trailer. Police asking the driver and witnesses to give them a call at 705-725-7025, ext.2690 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

