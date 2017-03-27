Barrie Police Welcoming New Deputy Chief

The Barrie Police Service is welcoming its newest member. Ken Weatherill will take up the mantle as Deputy Chief , as of May 23, in place of retiring Deputy Chief Bruce Carlson. Weatherill, who was born in Barrie, began his policing career in 1986 with the Hamilton Police Service, the same service from which he comes to Barrie, most recently serving as Hamilton’s Deputy Chief. “I am very excited to be joining the Barrie Police Service. The Barrie Police Service is a Service with an extraordinary vision, a vision which focuses on Service Excellence in the delivery of Public Safety” said Weatherill.