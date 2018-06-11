Listen Live

Barrie Primed For An 800-Home Subdivision

Monday Night Public Meeting Highlights Proposed Neighbourhood

Here comes the neighbourhood! A public meeting at Barrie City Hall Monday night shows off what could be an over 800-home neighbourhood complete with elementary school and park.

The proposal is for an area within the Annexed Lands, and would be at the corner of McKay Road and Veteran’s Drive. This new proposed subdivision would be completed in several phases, with the first devoted to residential development. Eight-hundred and thirty-nine units would be built in phase one, with parkland and storm water management tackled at the same time.

The project would have a variety of housing types, sizes, and price tags. The public meeting is the first stage of the process; comments made during the meeting will be taken into account as staff move forward with analyzing the proposal, before any concrete plans are made.

 

 

