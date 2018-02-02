Barrie Public Library Events

January 20, 2018 11am-2pm

Don’t miss this opportunity to meet with multiple employment agencies and employers at one location! Learn about employment pathways and opportunities, and ways you can improve your résumé. Ages 16-20.

January 24, 2018 2pm-4pm

Writing your first business plan is a major step in putting your small business on the map. A workable small business plan will help you work toward your goals. We’ll walk through each component of the plan and best practices in completing it. It is recommended to attend Starting Your Business Basics followed by Business Plan Basics.

This program is offered in partnership with the Small Business Centre Barrie, Simcoe County & Orillia. To register, call 705-720-2445 or visit http://barriebusinesscentre.ca. Limit of 10 participants.

January 24, 2018 7pm-8pm

Barrie Public Library Painswick Branch- 48 Dean Avenue

Smoothies 101

Are smoothies a healthy snack or a sugary treat? Learn how to make healthy choices at home and on-the-go with a registered dietitian. Demonstration and samples will be provided.

January 25, 2018 6:30-8:30pm

Barrie Public Library Downtown Branch – 60 Worsley Street

Play your music, hang out with friends, or learn some new skills! The Huronia Symphony Orchestra will be bringing in experts with tons of experience in fields like song writing, sound, guitar playing, DJ & scratching, and percussion. We’ll explore new ideas and techniques, create new sounds and songs. Mostly though, we’ll be having fun and meeting new people who love music. Ages 12-18.

January 29, 2018 7-8pm

Barrie Public Library Downtown Branch – 60 Worsley Street

Feb 1, 2018 2-4pm

Barrie Public Library Downtown Branch – 60 Worsley Street

Learn how to use maps and tables from SimplyAnalytics to work for your business!

Follow along in a 30 minute demonstration followed by a 1.5 hour hands on searching session as we learn:

How to use Canadian Census and Dun and Bradstreet data to begin your competitive analysis, employ vertical marketing, and generate sales leads

How to find new prospects using the business search

How to conduct targeted demographic market research for your promotions.

To register follow the steps provided after following this link: https://www.barrielibrary.ca/programs-events/bpl-events?&eventID=330