Barrie Red Cross Vehicle Set Ablaze

Police need help putting the cuffs on whomever torched a Canadian Red Cross truck. Emergency crews were called to a Cedar Point Drive parking lot around 7:00 Sunday night, arriving to find one vehicle fully engulfed in flame. Another Red Cross vehicle was found to have a broken front driver’s side window. Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police Constable Baker at (705)725-7025, ext. 2713 or via email at mbaker@Barriepolice.ca.