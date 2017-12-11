Listen Live

Barrie Red Cross Vehicle Set Ablaze

Second Vehicle Damaged

Police need help putting the cuffs on whomever torched a Canadian Red Cross truck. Emergency crews were called to a Cedar Point Drive parking lot around 7:00 Sunday night, arriving to find one vehicle fully engulfed in flame. Another Red Cross vehicle was found to have a broken front driver’s side window. Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police Constable Baker at (705)725-7025, ext. 2713 or via email at mbaker@Barriepolice.ca.

